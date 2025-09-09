A Sunrise at Garbicz Festival 2025 – Lichtung

Playing at Garbicz was a big dream I’ve had since my the first time I attended it back in 2019. So there was so much fiery yet patient joy and passion in me lounging to be expressed in this debut set. At the same time, I have felt the collective burden SO much given all the unacceptable atrocities going on in many places in the world…

There’s something I’ve learned with my therapist which has helped me though: the price we pay for suppressing a certain emotion is that we end up suppressing ALL of our emotions. So I knew that, in order to fully express my wild joy and fiery passion while living this dream of mine, I needed to somehow acknowledge in my set the times in which we are living right now.

Let that sink in for a moment…

The joy you see in the videos is not there Despite everything happening in the world. It is deep joy In Acknowledgement and Recognition of it, with all the emotions it evokes. I took the risk – which is always there – of not being booked again because of this… But for me this the only Responsible way to receive the blessing of living this dream of mine in an embodied and authentic way. And that is why I believe this was one of the most powerful sets I’ve ever played.

As Nina Simone once said: “an artist’s duty is to reflect the times.”

So yes, this set was a proper blast! With every single track, the crowd reacted really wildly – I definitely played many of my all time favorite tracks!! AND it was also a prayer filled with powerful messages and (indingeous) wisdom to guide us through the times we are living.

Thank you so much to Garbicz, especially to Lichtung for having me (at Ali’s Teabar) and all it stands with and for. Also my warmest gratitude to all my friends and dancers who bared through the long delay to listen to my set, which ended becoming a perfect sunrise set for that reason, or to those who woke up early or ended up leaving their tents to listen to me. I made sure your fiery energy can be felt in the recording <3 And finally, thank you for the tears of those who cried, during or after it. I feel you, as I also cried twice myself while I was preparing this set. May it uplift us to the responsability that come with the privileges we have, as Responsability is what holds us accountable to be the person we long to become. May it remind us of the Power of our choices, because it is in the cumulated impact of our daily decisions that lies the cure for powerlessness. May it evoke Peace in a world with ongoing genocides, wars and many other human atrocities happening here. May it inspire Positive Change, because we truly need it. May it create Unity in a world with growing polarization. Because we can be only be truly Strong when we stand Together! And I deeply believe in the connective Power of Music in helping us to get there!!!

Like this: Like Loading...