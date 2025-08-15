Roberdo Raval @ 3000Grad Festival 2025 // Steg In Flammen

Saturday afternoon on the (literally) floating ‘Steg In Flammen’ stage at 3000Grad Festival 2025.

Balearic bliss, dubwise dopeness, sun-drenched sentiments… Thanks to the lovely people hanging out, tuning in, sipping cold drinks and nodding along with me!

[PS: Fade-out at 01h29m due to SC upload limit]

Thanks to these legends:

01 – John Hastings “Rumtum” – Everything In Motion

02 – Sorcerer – Picasso On Beach

03 – Hybrid Man – Sunwave

04 – Mtty – Fascination Station

05 – Biodive – Intimacy

06 – Hedonics – Who Are They

07 – Oro Azul – Atlantis

08 – Dousk – Anagram

09 – Ebende – Road Trip (All My Thoughts

10 – Pacific Coliseum – Last Night In Paradise

11 – Modern Trash Quartet – Smugglejazz

12 – Seb Zamuels & Vanilla – New Light

13 – Dadamnphreaknoizphunk – Gridirion

14 – Unreleased

15 – Prince Fatty – Smells Like Teen Spirit ft. Soothsayers Horns

16 – Wookie, Blossom – Flames

17 – Griff – Dawn Trails (feat. Eastward & Yikesdoor)

18 – The Smokey Bandits – A Son’s Lament

19 – Hermanos Gutierrez – Abuelita

20 – Los Days – Chasing the Day Moon

Like this: Like Loading...