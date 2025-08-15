Roberdo Raval @ 3000Grad Festival 2025 // Steg In Flammen

Saturday afternoon on the (literally) floating ‘Steg In Flammen’ stage at 3000Grad Festival 2025.
Balearic bliss, dubwise dopeness, sun-drenched sentiments… Thanks to the lovely people hanging out, tuning in, sipping cold drinks and nodding along with me!
[PS: Fade-out at 01h29m due to SC upload limit]
Thanks to these legends:
01 – John Hastings “Rumtum” – Everything In Motion
02 – Sorcerer – Picasso On Beach
03 – Hybrid Man – Sunwave
04 – Mtty – Fascination Station
05 – Biodive – Intimacy
06 – Hedonics – Who Are They
07 – Oro Azul – Atlantis
08 – Dousk – Anagram
09 – Ebende – Road Trip (All My Thoughts
10 – Pacific Coliseum – Last Night In Paradise
11 – Modern Trash Quartet – Smugglejazz
12 – Seb Zamuels & Vanilla – New Light
13 – Dadamnphreaknoizphunk – Gridirion
14 – Unreleased
15 – Prince Fatty – Smells Like Teen Spirit ft. Soothsayers Horns
16 – Wookie, Blossom – Flames
17 – Griff – Dawn Trails (feat. Eastward & Yikesdoor)
18 – The Smokey Bandits – A Son’s Lament
19 – Hermanos Gutierrez – Abuelita
20 – Los Days – Chasing the Day Moon