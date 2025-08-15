Ketiov & Edvvin – Extravaganza

Out now: https://orcd.co/Rkd010

Ketiov, one half of Catz ‘n Dogz, teams up with fellow Polish artist Edvinn for the ‘10 Hours Extravaganza’ EP, marking the tenth release for Radio Slave’s REK’D, landing 15th August 2025.

The pair open with ‘Extravaganza’, a cut that taps into the foundations of Classic House with a spoken-word vocal that feels lifted from a vintage Chicago record. Buoyant drums roll underneath as warm chord vamps bring soul to the groove until a soaring female vocal breaks through, lifting the track into full-blown rapture.

Up next, ‘10 Hours’ ramps up the intensity, its tension building through sharp filtering before unleashing a turbo-charged House groove with full-throttle synths, jacking percussion, and vocal stabs designed to push the energy to the limit.

As one half of Catz ‘n Dogz, Ketiov has shaped global dance floors and contributed to his own co-founded Pets Recordings and its oﬀshoot, Step Recordings, alongside labels like Radio Slave’s flagship Rekids imprint, Defected, and plenty more labels.

As a solo artist, he delves deeper into House for the ‘10 Hours Extravaganza’ EP, linking up with Edvinn, a Warsaw-based DJ and producer whose sound blends 90s and 00s house and techno influences with a strong percussive focus, having released on outlets such as Planet Rhythm, Frenzy Recordings, and Step Recs.

