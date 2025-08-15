“Judith van Vollentspannt” 3000Grad Tape – Sunday Night Theatrestage

I poured my heart into this <3 Since decades i am collecting sounds and fieldrecordings for occasions like this afterhour to use. combined with slowbeat and ballades and some goofy tunes i present you my "3000Grad Tape", that I performed for you in real time Sunday night at the theatrestage afterhour. I was so excited to do this for you <3 So you could lay and sit around, some even danced, cuddle with your friends and talk about everything. This was the romance in my head :) Thank you for being there, i loved it soooo much! Follow: www.instagram.com/judith_van_waterkant/ www.facebook.com/judithvanwaterkant/ www.residentadvisor.net/dj/judithvanwaterkant

