Putacaso – Tchikità Tchikità – s0947

The Italian duo Putacaso releases first single on Music For Dreams
‘Tchikità Tchikità’ →https://linktr.ee/musicfordreams
The single is also featuring on the forthcoming ‘My House Is Yours’ compilation.
Connect with Putacaso
Spotify: https://ift.tt/TSnykrL
SC : https://ift.tt/LZ2C7pA
Connect with Music For Dreams
Spotify: https://ift.tt/ULnHm0K
FB : https://ift.tt/vx3071N
SC : https://ift.tt/8zXTZ6c
YT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo8HNI0C0QGdOoHWrTqhVWA
IG : https://ift.tt/xlaQ7RH
X : https://twitter.com/musicfordreams
BC : https://ift.tt/srguKa1
Home : https://ift.tt/b43k2ys