Saturday morning opening FreiKörperKüste at Fusion Festival. Mostly vinyl, but had to re-record most parts at home, since the recorder went out early. Oops (:

Thank you so much Eileen, Teini, Jens, Valerie, Simone, Julian, Till, Jasper, Fernabis & FKK Crew, Palapa Crew, Casino Crew and everyone who came around to dance and chat. What a lovely fusion revival after almost 10 years.

