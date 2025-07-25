https://ift.tt/SA8sIq3

Zymo Debuts on Kindisch with the Tender and Melodic Single ‘Small Town Boys’.

Kindisch is pleased to present ‘Small Town Boys,’ the heartfelt new single from rising German producer Zymo. Known offstage as Anton Schnurpel, the Saxony-born artist delivers a track filled with warmth, melody, and emotional texture, his most personal and inviting work to date.

Rooted in organic house, ‘Small Town Boys’ unfolds gently with a lush vocal sample woven into soft, blooming chords. A subtle yet steady groove anchors the track, while delicate layers of synths and organ gradually brighten the arrangement. Each element moves with care, allowing the harmonic layers to breathe and evolve, building a sense of intimacy and calm. There’s a nostalgic glow to the piece, evoking memories of summer evenings and quiet moments by the sea.

Zymo discovered music early in life, learning to play the saxophone in his childhood and developing a deep interest in sound and composition. His productions often carry the atmosphere of warm, melodic evenings, blending emotional clarity with soft, textural detail. With ‘Small Town Boys,’ he offers a clear glimpse into his developing style: Organic, heartfelt, and effortlessly immersive.

‘Small Town Boys’ will be released on July 25, 2025 via Kindisch, available on all major digital platforms.

