Lopezhouse – Scorpio Rising feat. Lannakise

When the demo of ‘Scorpio Rising’ landed in our office, we knew immediately: this has to be released in the summer! A hook is a hook is a hook. And what Lannakise sang into the mic for LOPEZHOUSE is definitely a big hook with barbs that sticks in your head. A pristine pop house masterpiece from the La Mancha native. The remix by Scottish techno legend Funk D’Void brings a deeper perspective to the mix which recalls Kompakt’s golden era sound of the 00’s and unfolds its full beauty in the early hours of the morning.

