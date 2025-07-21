Nation of Gondwana 2025 – Wäldchen Closing

Tracklist:

Hang Together (Keep Schtum Slow re-edit) – Odyssey

Lionel Richie – All Night Long (Pookie knights Edit)

Pink Floyd – Brickwall (V’s Ultimate edit)

Kool & The Gang – Fresh (LBMR Revision)

Ray Parker Jr & Raydio – until the morning comes (mikeandtess edit 4 friends)

Fundido – Touch Me (Dirty Dave & Pasternak Edit)

Chic – Dance, Dance, Dance (Butch le Butch Le Danse Re-Edit)

Self Control (Adam Stegemann’s No Control Mix)

Michel Berger – Les Princes Des Villes- V4YS Bizarre-Rework

Cree – Altostratus

Rule The World (Casual Connection Rework)

Lovetoparty – Holy Dub

JR.Dynamite Edits – Benoit & Sergio Meet Daft Punk – Around the World (JR.Dynamite Electro Funk Blend)

Mirlaqi – Dances of the Red Planet (A Vision of Panorama Instrumental Mix)

Warren Zevon – Nighttime In The Switching Yard (Ren Riz re-edit)

Mike Riviera & Marco Ohboy – Azul

Julien Jeanne – Walking on the Moon

Beraber – Good Company

Armand Van Helden – ultrafunkula (mikeandtess edit 4 mix)

Luca dell’Orso – Solitair & Solidair

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder On The Dancefloor (Melaune & Marholz Edit)

Cree – Summertime

TLC – Try Again (Optical Disco Rework)

Lavrutz & Vibe Impact – Nightfall In Soweto

The Episode (Casual Connection & J Squared Rework)

John Noseda – Our Time Will Come Again (Prins Thomas Diskomix)

Mighty Mouse – Song For Ellen

L.S. Manera – Sombrero (Mr. Fantasy Estate Dub)

Salta Roma – Hokus Pokus

Breathless (B-Side-Mix) George McCrae

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...