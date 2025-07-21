Nation of Gondwana 2025 – Wäldchen Closing

Tracklist:
Hang Together (Keep Schtum Slow re-edit) – Odyssey
Lionel Richie – All Night Long (Pookie knights Edit)
Pink Floyd – Brickwall (V’s Ultimate edit)
Kool & The Gang – Fresh (LBMR Revision)
Ray Parker Jr & Raydio – until the morning comes (mikeandtess edit 4 friends)
Fundido – Touch Me (Dirty Dave & Pasternak Edit)
Chic – Dance, Dance, Dance (Butch le Butch Le Danse Re-Edit)
Self Control (Adam Stegemann’s No Control Mix)
Michel Berger – Les Princes Des Villes- V4YS Bizarre-Rework
Cree – Altostratus
Rule The World (Casual Connection Rework)
Lovetoparty – Holy Dub
JR.Dynamite Edits – Benoit & Sergio Meet Daft Punk – Around the World (JR.Dynamite Electro Funk Blend)
Mirlaqi – Dances of the Red Planet (A Vision of Panorama Instrumental Mix)
Warren Zevon – Nighttime In The Switching Yard (Ren Riz re-edit)
Mike Riviera & Marco Ohboy – Azul
Julien Jeanne – Walking on the Moon
Beraber – Good Company
Armand Van Helden – ultrafunkula (mikeandtess edit 4 mix)
Luca dell’Orso – Solitair & Solidair
Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Murder On The Dancefloor (Melaune & Marholz Edit)
Cree – Summertime
TLC – Try Again (Optical Disco Rework)
Lavrutz & Vibe Impact – Nightfall In Soweto
The Episode (Casual Connection & J Squared Rework)
John Noseda – Our Time Will Come Again (Prins Thomas Diskomix)
Mighty Mouse – Song For Ellen
L.S. Manera – Sombrero (Mr. Fantasy Estate Dub)
Salta Roma – Hokus Pokus
Breathless (B-Side-Mix) George McCrae