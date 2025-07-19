Live at Sonnendeck Fusion Festival 2025

Hey, you!

♥

Thank you for checking out and listening to this.

This is my recording of the opening of the Sonnendeck stage on Wednesday this year at Lärz.

Wait… actually, the stage itself opened with Peter Licht’s beautiful track “Sonnendeck”. Of course, I thought about this as well, but only “Sonnendeck” plays “Sonnendeck” on the decks.

It was an honour to play at this amazing event, which was made possible by the hard work of many great people.

♥

Thank you to everyone at Sonnendeck. Really, thank you!

Thank you, dancing people! I was very overwhelmed and couldn’t really look up during my whole set… but wow!

Thank you, friends, for your support. Sorry I was complicated. Fusion only happens once a year.

Thank you, Fusion. You always create a place that gives me hope in humankind, even more so at times like this.

Thank you, Taraneh, for letting me take this photo this morning and for letting me use it as my cover. Thank you for having a great time with you all.

Thank you, dear listener!

♥

It took me a while to upload this set because my MIDI controllers had many issues while playing, and fixing some things to make it listenable took longer than expected — it took me five times to export this set because of mistakes I made and longer export times due to higher plugin settings.

I’m still not really happy because I put too much pressure on myself and encountered some MIDI controller issues, but there’s always room for improvement.

♥

I hope you like it!

Tracklist of Artists i sampled:

Sheila Chandra – Ever So Lonely / Eyes / Ocean (RMB Combination)

Lata Ramasar – The greatest Name that Lives

Lindstrøm & Christabelle – Lovesick (Warhaus Cover)

Roxy Music – A Song for Europe (Michaela Melián Cover)

Eva Salina – Tudoro, Ljube Tudorke

Fella Kuti – Mr Follow-Follow

Sophie B. Hawkins – Right beside You

Emmylou Harris – I don’t have to Crawl

Mostly unreleased Tracks, Reedits, Remixes, Edits, Covers, Ideas, Songs, Loops, Jams

The Original Emmylou Harris Remix i made:



