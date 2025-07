With much love and heart-felt sweat recorded at Fusion Festival 2025.

・・・

‘I think about the implications when alone between the sheets

When all the huggin’ and kissin’ is tearin’ my heart apart

All people standin’ hand in hand, celebratin’ all different colours

Joining together, sharing their feelings, please believe me –

Oh believe me, believe…

If only I could I’d make this world a better place…’

Lyrics & Song by Sydney Youngblood und Tom Pulse ‧ 1989

