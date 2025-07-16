E-Gerät & Dan Celot – Italienisch [Heimlich Musik]

With Italienisch, E-Gerät & Dan Celot present three original tracks that showcase their distinctive blend of analog warmth, subtle groove, and atmospheric depth. Spread across three releases, the EP draws from cosmic disco, minimal wave, and leftfield electronics —balancing introspection and dance floor energy throughout.

The title track opens the series with moody pads, rubbery synths, and filtered

percussion. Echoed vocals and a deep, playful groove give the track a hypnotic yet grounded feel, setting the tone for what follows. Italienisch shifts gears into a smoother, mid-tempo flow. Shimmering synths and soft percussive details create a nostalgic atmosphere, wrapped in understated elegance and retro minimalism. When Hai Say Hello adds a playful detour—rhythmically loose, sonically rich, and full of quirks.

Bouncing basslines and offbeat synth motifs bring lightness and surprise, expanding the duo’s sound with character and charm.

The remixes across the EP bring fresh perspectives: Prins Thomas stretches Italienisch into a psychedelic voyage of arpeggios and cinematic tension, while Hysteric strips it down to a raw, Italo-driven core. Franz Matthews transforms Italienisch into a melodic, layered trip, with Senior Citizen offering a vibrant, sunrise-ready version. Daensen closes out the reinterpretations with a unique, housy take—offbeat and cerebral. Seebo & Von Spazier rework When Hai Say Hello into a shadowy, hypnotic groove, trading bounce for spacious depth and tripped-out detail.

As a whole, Italienisch captures the catalogue of E-Gerät & Dan Celot—refined,versatile, and always a few steps off the beaten path.

