Horst Haller @ Sisyphos | 3h Schräglage aufm Dampfer

Huiiii – can’t believe it’s been already two years since the last Dampfer set.

Got a bit faster, a bit sassier, but at its core it’s still the same: bouncy, sexy, hard-nosed… Adornodisco eben. 🤴

Funny how these little anchors in time act like mirrors – or magnifying glasses – where growth suddenly becomes visible. So much has changed in just two years! New friends, new perspectives, so much love received and given. And somehow, the dancefloor keeps being at the center of it all. 🐬

Thank you Sisyphos.

Thank you Enten.

And thank you to everyone who’s been following and supporting me along the way.

Here comes another timestamp in motion. ❤️

If you like it, drop a comment, repost, hit the heart – always curious what you think. ❤︎

Mastering by Phil from @ueberhaupt_ausserdem <3

