Deer Jade – Fusion 2025 – Panne Eichel

I couldn’t be any more excited to share with you the recording of my Fusion 2025 set 🪐♥️

Playing at Panne Eichel was always one of my biggest dreams — this year, it came true in the most magical way. Deep in that enchanted forest, surrounded by a crowd that radiated pure energy, it all felt absolutely timeless— The sea of smiling faces, the pure electric joy in the air… it was everything I could have ever hoped for and more. You all brought such wild, beautiful energy! I feel incredibly grateful to have had the chance to co create magic with you there, a huge thank you to the entire Panne Eichel crew — your vision, care, and dedication made this moment unforgettable 💜

Here it is — a little time capsule of a day that will for ever be in my heart, premiering a lot of upcoming new music mixed with some of my favorite tracks 🥰

Hope you enjoy!!

Thank you, I LOVE YOU!!! 💫♥️🎶

