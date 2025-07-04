Redshape Funny Green Hat (Altered мiх)

Poker Flat continues to roar ahead into 2011 with a seriously jam-packed new compilation on CD, Vinyl and Digital, featuring only brand new and exclusive tracks!

‚Forward to the Past‘, according to label boss Steve Bug, ‚renders homage to the period between ‚85 and ‚92‘, traversing the heady sounds of Chicago House, Acid, New York House and Early Detroit Techno.

The album amasses an all star cast from across the board including the talents of Steve Bug, Martin Landsky, Clé, Redshape, Ribn, The Revenge, Deetron, Sasse, KiNK & Neville Watson and more. ‚Forward To The Past‘ takes in many of todays rising talents alongside faithful veterans of the scene. It‘s really a joy to hear how these top class producers, both vintage and modern, each add their own spin and re-interpret the sounds of the past. Complete with audiophile-approved analog tape mastering, and the highest production values around, its a wonderful tribute to the past, present and future of electronic music!

Opening the selection Steve Bug puts on his jackin‘ shoes in ‚Jack Is Back‘ – a classic Chicago jack-a-thon in the purest form. Martin Landsky continues the US-inspired journey with ‚V2U‘, the man is always on form! Bleep-infused moments come courtesy of the modern masters KiNK & Neville Watson, with ‚Nighttime Raw‘, while Sasse pumps out a seriously heavy windy city-styled attack in ‚Hot For You‘.

Much-loved newcomer The Revenge contributes ‚Elements of Fife‘, a slow grooving New York / Chicago crossover styled beauty. Then, in all out lush-chorded goodness, Ribn gives us their powerful ‚Pancake‘! Newblood Polus hit dead centre with a modern yet hauntingly reminiscent nighttime jam; ‚Patterns In The Dark‘, followed by Deetron‘s deep-bomb ‚The Maze‘ – an amazing journey through the smoke-filled labyrinth.

Berlin mainstay Clé takes us right back with his super funky ‚Feel It (Don‘t Cha Know)‘, warm and classy. Deepsters TJ Kong & Modular K give us their ‚Jack Shit‘ in a slow burning Chi-town acid groover. Cab Drivers return with a real classic-themed killer, ‚Shoulder Pad‘, that harks back to their 90‘s days, and finally the mighty Redshape gives us his darkly acidic ‚Funny Green Hat (Altered Mix), which seriously needs to be heard to be believed!!

The digital release also features three extra tracks, including the original version of Redshape‘s ‚Funny Green Hat‘, along with an alternate version of The Revenge‘s ‚Elements Of Fife (Tone Mix) and another exclusive from Clé – the excellent ‚Muzik Is‘.

