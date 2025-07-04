Kotoe & Madmotormiquel – Fusion Festival 2025 @ Panne Eichel

Fusion + 20 years Bachstelzen <3 Michi and I were set and ready to take over from Mimi Love @spreedelay, but during our third track, our mixer unexpectedly dropped out. It was a bumpy start, but once we switched over to the backup mixer, everything took off and what a ride it turned into! We decided to keep the recording as it was: raw, real, and true to the live experience. Sometimes these little curveballs are just part of the journey. The photo perfectly captures how we prep our sets—and also explains why our backs and shoulders are always in recovery mode! 😂 (Thank you, Em, for the snap!) A heartfelt thank you to the entire @bachstelzen crew and Fusion for having us, to the producers behind the tracks, the sound techs, our amazing friends who held space for us, and every dancer and twerker who shared the moment on the floor. @madmotormiquel, thank you for your constant support, and for being the best samba dancer and twerker a Brazilian could dream of! P.S. This year marked Fusion’s 26th anniversary and Bachstelzen’s 20th. These collectives have shaped and inspired generations of ravers, myself included. I truly wouldn’t be who I am today without them. Happy birthday, and here’s to many more years of magic!

