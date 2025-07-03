Sahra Bass @ Fusion Festival 2025 | Sonnendeck

FUSION 2025! Sonnendeck, 9–11 PM. Wooooow.

When I got there, my mission was to dig out the bass – it was hiding somewhere between the clouds and the puddles.

But it was so beautiful that you all stayed and danced with me into the night, even though some of you got soaked!!

My lower lip still trembles thinking about it. 🥹

Thank you, Fusion <3 Here’s my set – raw, real, and weather-wild, just like it happened. Enjoy listening! And if you like it, I’d love some love back. It’s your echoes that carry the music further <3 Special thanks to @reyneke for the intro track incl. Sahra Bass special, @virginbloodmary for the beautiful artwork and @metatext for the spontaneous on-site mastering :D

