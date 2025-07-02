10 Mark DJ Team – Seebühne Fusion 2025

Vielen Dank an alle Late Night Dancers und Frühsport Fans.
Seebühne 2025
Beyondt the Struttosphere – Storming Heaven (Rich Lane’s American Dream)
Florence + The Machine – You’ve Got The Love (Fran Vigari Remix)
A-ha – Take On Me (Paul Losev Bootleg)
Lateral Shift – Blue Hour (E.F.G. Remix)
Uj Pa Gaz – Lulu (Pete Herbert remix)
Tears For Fears – Everybody wants to rule the world (Kawz & sone – Radiant interpretation)
Marshall Watson Cole Odin – Voyager (original mix)
S.O.S. Band – The Fnest (Dr. Packer Remix – Extended remix)
Roxy Music – Dance Away (Ket’Mos Remix)
Human League – Don’t you want me (Dr Packer Remix)
Purple Disco Machine – Soulmatic
Kölsch – Der Alte
Damon Jee & Darlyn Vlys – Leaving Earth
Niv Ast – A Song for Pepe
Sugar Rody – Jean Claude (Mufti Remix)
Kate Stein & Lord Fascinator – Asteriod (Extedend Mix)
Barrabas – On The Road Again (Disco RE-EDIT)
Adamski ft. Seal – Killer (Fingerman Edit)
Purple Disco Machine & Friedrich Liechtenstein – Die Maschine
Pete Herbert – Far Flung (Gold Suite Restring)
Mooglepuff – Subtropic Vision