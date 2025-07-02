10 Mark DJ Team – Seebühne Fusion 2025

Vielen Dank an alle Late Night Dancers und Frühsport Fans.

Seebühne 2025

Beyondt the Struttosphere – Storming Heaven (Rich Lane’s American Dream)

Florence + The Machine – You’ve Got The Love (Fran Vigari Remix)

A-ha – Take On Me (Paul Losev Bootleg)

Lateral Shift – Blue Hour (E.F.G. Remix)

Uj Pa Gaz – Lulu (Pete Herbert remix)

Tears For Fears – Everybody wants to rule the world (Kawz & sone – Radiant interpretation)

Marshall Watson Cole Odin – Voyager (original mix)

S.O.S. Band – The Fnest (Dr. Packer Remix – Extended remix)

Roxy Music – Dance Away (Ket’Mos Remix)

Human League – Don’t you want me (Dr Packer Remix)

Purple Disco Machine – Soulmatic

Kölsch – Der Alte

Damon Jee & Darlyn Vlys – Leaving Earth

Niv Ast – A Song for Pepe

Sugar Rody – Jean Claude (Mufti Remix)

Kate Stein & Lord Fascinator – Asteriod (Extedend Mix)

Barrabas – On The Road Again (Disco RE-EDIT)

Adamski ft. Seal – Killer (Fingerman Edit)

Purple Disco Machine & Friedrich Liechtenstein – Die Maschine

Pete Herbert – Far Flung (Gold Suite Restring)

Mooglepuff – Subtropic Vision

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...