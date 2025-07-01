Jockels @ Fusion Festival 2025 (Tröt Edition)

300 Tröten auf dem Bachstelzen.

Manche Momente brauchen nicht viele Worte. Allen, die dabei waren, möchten wir von Herzen danken.

Wer das hier nun online hört, ebenso.

Die Jockels haben ihre zweite Fusion-Sause gebürtig in einem Trötkonzert beendet.

Danke @bachstelzen & @kotoekk für euer Vertrauen.

Dicke Jockel-Umarmung.

Eure Jockels

——————————————————

300 horns on the Bachstelzen.

Some moments don’t need many words. We would like to thank everyone who was there from the bottom of our hearts.

And to those who are now listening to this online.

The Jockels ended their second fusion party with a toot concert.

Thank you @bachstelzen & @kotoekk for your trust.

Big Jockel hug.

Your Jockels

