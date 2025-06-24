Subnesia – Dream Of Me – s0881

Subnesia shares jazz house track ‘Dream Of Me’, the first single from their forthcoming third album.
‘Dream Of Me’ →https://ift.tt/ZiCYBQq
The Danish electronic duo made a name for themselves through two albums of melodic, club-geared dance pop, peppered with instrumental and vocal features.
Making their return for the third album, the duo now share ‘Dream Of Me’, a loungy, saxophone-laden jazz-house track that sets the tone for what’s to come.
Supported by Koda’s Cultural Funds and Musik Forlæggerne.
