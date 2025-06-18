@ Kater – Das Fest 25 Open Air 08.06.2025

This recording was made during my performance at “Das Fest 25” in the fantastic Kater Club Berlin. I had the honor of opening the open air stage. Small detail, the Function One Soundsystem I was allowed to play on was the old Berghain Soundsystem, which makes it something very special…;-))) Have fun -> Download is activated.

Peter Schumann:

SC: @peter-schumann

FB: https://ift.tt/twBiuIc

Beatport: https://ift.tt/e6M2VBa

Spotify: open.spotify.com/intl-de/artist/5…BCaTHEXSrFFnup3I

IG: https://ift.tt/mFnSv8E

