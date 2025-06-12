Sascha Funke – MZ (Mano Le Tough Remix)

Sascha Funke – MZ (Remixes)

While some guys will tell you now it’s all computers, at Turbo we know in our hearts that everything in life can be understood as a funhouse mirror. Sascha Funke’s massive 2017 hit “MZ” is one of the most iconic house records ever released on our label, and thus deserving of the ultimate honour: a remix pack reflecting each of the manifold facets of a modern dancefloor classic from the most prestigious and respected angles imaginable.

As studious Turbo watchers have no doubt clocked*, we have paid access to the halls of European power, where you get to make backroom deals with Emmanuel Macron and British Seinfeld as Opus’ “Live is Life” blares over a gigantic bluetooth speaker. And, yeah, you’ll probably run into the most celebrated European producers of our time. Pional, Axel Boman, Mano Le Tough, and Roman Flügel — these are the kinds of names you only see once you’ve reached the highest levels of success, be it in dance music production or purchasing the hottest tickets in town on your favorite mobile device. We called each on these titans to anoint “MZ” into the modern pantheon of club anthems, and you can bet your last eurobond that they delivered. But we also wanted some new blood, so we turned to rising Lithuanian superstar DJ JM. JM is now a deep part of the Turbo family, and he’s made the theoretical space between bad-boy cousin and beloved nephew fully his own with what we hope Rolling Stone Magazine will call “a distinctively modern edge.”

*Clocking is a cool way of noticing things. Try it sometime!

