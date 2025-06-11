HMWL Podcast 400 – Kollektiv Turmstrasse

As one of the most successful German live acts in electronic music, Kollektiv Turmstrasse is an influential presence on the global techno and house sound. With regular shifts in his musical direction and stylistic development, he is living proof that change means progress. As an artist who is focused on the liberated space between breakbeat, driving house tracks and anthems for the dancefloor, he is unique with a compelling discography. Also heading up his inclusive, community-focused event series, YAP (You Are Perfect), Kollektiv Turmstrasse is a complex, progressive, and intriguing artist.

Nico Plagemann, the creative mind behind the Turmstrasse project, is deeply passionate about house music, but his sound doesn’t get stuck in one repetitive cycle. Instead, he takes musical departures into exciting and winding avenues, leading us past breakbeat, indie dance, and techno to influences from hip hop and the catchy, but always high quality, elements of pop music. With his sound, Turmstrasse narrates his ongoing journey as an artist who has witnessed a plethora of musical trends over the years. “I let myself be inspired by new trends; to me, it is especially important to always bring in variety,” he says. “My sound is a crossover of everything I listen to – and that ranges from soul to techno.” Something that is evident on his latest album, ‘Unity of Opposites’.

Turmstrasse’s series of events called ‘YAP’, which takes place in various venues in Europe, also fits in with this outlook. It reflects not only Nico’s ideals but also the ideals that are the foundations of dance music culture: inclusion, community, and respect. YAP is short for ‘You Are Perfect’. Everyone is perfect, the musician

“This Set was Recorded Live at Babylon Istanbul”

