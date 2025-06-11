Feat. Fem Podcast 63 /// 2 Girls 1 Club: Dog Days

wh00ppaaaa – we`re entering into summer mode and announce our brandnew Feat. Fem feature by the duo @2girls1club <3333 2 Girls 1 Club is the story of two friends who met at a Berlin club, bonded over their friendship and love for electronic music, and took on the decks themselves. Known for their genre-spanning sets, they've taken their Berlin and Leipzig sound to the global stage. From New York City to Costa Rica to all over Europe, they’re hitting major festivals and your favourite iconic clubs. With their roots in the underground and a place on the && booking team, 2 Girls 1 Club are elevating crowds no matter where the party is. //TRACKLIST Could've Been You – DJU DJU Spontan – Benjamin Fröhlich Make my dreams reality – H.K. Angelo (Space Ghost Remix) – Brijean broken_clocks – Jay Cass Gel Gidelim – Sedef Adası Will You Hate Me – Demuja Class 127 – Matox Brother John – Laurence Guy & J. Peacock Bridge To Your Heart – DJ Absolutely Shit DJibouti Blues – DJibouti U Well – Dürerstuben BLISS MODE – SUGGASHOCK Aftermath – Afriqua CALL ME WHEN YOU NEED SOME – PHIRITOM fused (DJ-Kicks) – Logic1000 //FOLLOW @2girls1club https://www.instagram.com/2girls1club_/ //DESIGN Sophia Heße + Pollinations.AI + personal prompt creation by the artists + photo: Lucía Ricciardi

