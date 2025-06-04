EG.1028 Stimming

For more info visit: https://bit.ly/44OzzWa

“Stimming’s new one-hour set offers a journey through the sound universe of his latest album, ‘Friedrich,’ seamlessly blended with the selected tracks from his earlier works. Much like the album itself – an homage to the overlooked beauty of the everyday, symbolized by the pigeon – the set is rich in detail, emotion, and subtle complexity. It explores the balance between light and shadow, groove and introspection, using Stimming’s signature meticulous production style to evoke fleeting yet profound moments from everyday life. With one foot in the club and the other in experimental terrain, the set flows with a newfound ease and emotional clarity, echoing the themes of transformation, reflection, and quiet wonder that define ‘Friedrich.’ Whether it’s the warm harmonies of ‘Sugar and Lemon’ or the darker tension of ‘Lucky Me,’ this set becomes more than just a listening experience – it’s a personal narrative, layered with meaning and held together by Stimming’s unmistakable sound.”

