DHP GUESTMIX #190 – ERIC K

Innovative with his sound, the deep but upbeat house music core is what Eric K brings across all his sets. With an ear for storytelling, he tries to make a mark with deep, soulful and melodic notions to invite listeners to a space of depth, taste and rhythm.

Based in Nairobi, Kenya, he is part of a wave of selectors influencing the city’s growing deep house scene with intention and finesse.

