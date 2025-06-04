CÉCILLE PREMIERE | Kirik – Gemmy [CÉCILLE RECORDS] | RELEASE 06.06.25

This is an exclusive premiere of Hug by Kirik, taken from his upcoming five-track EP on Cécille Records – set for release this Friday, June 6th, 2025. A milestone moment for the Ukrainian artist, the EP showcases his deep, groovy, and emotionally rich take on modern house music.

https://ift.tt/rnWcEsB

Kyryl Kyryk, known professionally as Kirik, is a Ukrainian DJ and producer hailing from Kherson. Since 2008, he has been deeply immersed in the electronic music scene, drawing inspiration from German, Romanian, and UK sounds. His music seamlessly blends deep, tech, and minimal elements, characterized by powerful grooves and a dynamic energy. Now, Kirik comes with a stunning five-track release on Cécille Records, the legendary label founded by Nick Curly and Marc Scholl, known for shaping the European house sound. The Hug EP showcases Kirik’s refined house sensibilities- blending emotional depth with club functionality, and offering a diverse yet coherent listening experience for both DJs and house music lovers.

The journey begins with ‘Hug,’ the title track of the EP. It’s a forward-driving piece full of energy, propelled by a strong central theme and tight percussive elements. Right from the first beat, the track sets the tone for the release – bold, rhythmic, and focused. Next up is ‘What We Luv,’ a groovier and more classic house cut, built around swinging rhythms and a looping structure that reflects Cécille’s unmistakable identity. Its rolling energy and timeless feel make it a natural fit for the label’s repertoire. ‘Culminating’ follows with a darker, more mysterious atmosphere. The track builds steadily with a hypnotic drive – never quite exploding, but continuously rising and tightening its grip on the dancefloor with every passing bar. Closing out the vinyl edition is ‘Gemmy,’ a track deeply rooted in the signature Cécille style of the early 2010s. Hypnotic grooves, shuffling swing, and an understated elegance define its sound. Kirik hits the label’s essence here with pinpoint precision. As a digital-only bonus, ‘Just A Dream’ offers a personal touch. A deep, emotional house track that reflects Kirik’s 15-year journey-a path of dedication, evolution, and vision, culminating in this milestone release on Cécille. It’s a fitting closer to a standout EP.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...