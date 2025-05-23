Get Physical Radio by Saqib (Kindisch Special)

https://ift.tt/haXi62y
The latest episode of Get Physical Radio shines a light on our sister label Kindisch, with a deep and distinctive mix from New York-based artist Saqib. Known for his eclectic and emotionally charged productions, Saqib brings his unique energy and broad musical perspective to this special showcase of the Kindisch sound.
Have a listen to his release Mehfil here:
https://ift.tt/DoK2T7N
Tracklist
01 Emotional Tourist & Interlude – Doina (Original Mix)
02 Doyeq – Night Drive (Zone+ Remix)
03 Jim Rider – Auxiliary Being (Original Mix)
04 Saqib & Naayaab – Mehfil (Original Mix)
05 Nhii & Peppermint – Can You See Me (Original Mix)
06 Adisyn – Departure (Tara Brooks Remix)
07 EVGHENIA – Connected Airline (Original Mix)
08 Valer Den Bit – Sphere (Extended Mix)
09 Gab Rhome – Beach Bummer (Original Mix)
10 Saqib & Naayaab – Mehfil (Atish Remix)
11 Israel Vich & Marco Tegui – Tortuga (Marco Tegui ‘Infirmary Blues’ Rework)