Gui Boratto, Martin Eyerer – The Island

Two names synonymous with melody, style, and forward thinking, Brazil’s Gui Boratto and Germany’s own Martin Eyerer presented two hot productions on Audiomatique. Full of musicality and the worldly presence of two seasoned globetrotters, this international collaboration represented newly chartered territories, standing tall and proud above the dense fog of the mainstream.

With the arrival of the title cut, The Island, Boratto & Eyerer offered easy, jacking beats which skipped amongst a rousing synth melody, filtering carefully and capturing the listener in hypnotic and uplifting swells of sound. Straight to the point, its memorable hook only calmed in the later moments, allowing the solid energy of the percussive elements to have their say. It was half club track, half open air magic moment.

On the B-side of this two-part journey, listeners witnessed the softer synth theme of The Beach, perhaps derived from classical piano roots, which took the role of storyteller. A beautiful contrast occurred between the padded notation of the central melodies and the crisp crunch of the claps and kicks that underpinned the track. Perhaps intended for an impromptu late night beach soirée, be it in Brazil, Germany or afar, this melancholic piece of electronics became another hybrid of club functionality and natural musical sentiment.

This unmissable package, the first collaboration between two highly acclaimed producers, confirmed that the multi national culture held great promise for the future of cutting edge music.

