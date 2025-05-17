Premiere | Husa & Zeyada – Wala Wala (Madmotormiquel Remix)

— follow —

https://ift.tt/BigIJEz

@husa.zeyada

https://ift.tt/VjKESdb

— release info —

Egyptian-Canadian duo Husa & Zeyada return with a powerful new chapter: ‘Wala Wala’, a track that signals a new era of their sound.

A space where indie dance meets progressive house with original Arabic lyrics, with an abstracted play on popular Arabic slang, and a bold sound merging psychedelic and trance elements with almost punk rock vocals, the song stands out as a fresh exploration and display of counterculture and feminism.

Taking the experience further into the night are two heavyweight remixes: Madmotormiquel, a pioneer of Berlin’s melodic house movement, delivers a deep take that leans into a deep groovy mix; perfect for late-night dance floors and vibey sunrise sets that need a punch. Vinyl Mode, one of the most loved artists in Saudi Arabia’s exciting underground electronic scene, flips ‘Wala Wala’ into a darker, bolder secret weapon with nothing but timeless vibes.

‘Wala Wala’ is released under Soundscool, Husa & Zeyada’s new experimental label and creative playground. Focused on exploring audio-visual storytelling, cross-cultural collaborations, and sound as a narrative medium, the label aims to spotlight the next wave of boundary-breaking electronic music from the region and beyond.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...