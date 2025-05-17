Heimlich Knüller – The Nightsky Celebration 2024

All hail King Knüller,

What can we say!!!! He did it again. What an in-cre-di-ble set yet AGAIN. Heimlich took the stage on a staggering 124 bmp and dropped us into a deep and downtempo mood that was simple perfection. We remember arriving at the set, unsure for a split second who was on again and then of course remembered this must be the one and only: Heimlich Knüller.

Press play and soon you will know, this is a set you will return to many many many times from now on. YEIIIIIIII, so excited to have this stunner online. Leave your love in the comments below.

love!!

