French Fries 10 (Live mix)

It’s been a while since the last French Fries mix — but we’re back in full swing. Expect groove, bass, and that deep house flavor you love.

Sending love to everyone tuning in — enjoy the ride! 🔥

Track-list:

Leon Vynehall – Be Brave, Clench Fists

Dwson – Topaz (feat. Roctonic SA)

Dwson & Aquatone – So Long

Dwson – Luna

Mykill – Paradise (Jerry Sinewave Dub Edit)

Mosley Jr – The Backyard

Andy Hart – Dreams on Kepler

Crew Deep – Location (T.Markakis Remix Extended)

Pornbugs – Right Here Inside (Steve Kelley Remix)

Mosley Jr – Lonestar Retreat

Yulia Niko – Satisfaction (Extended Mix)

Bonobo – Expander

Silat Beksi – Just a Minute

Toman – Downtown

PAWSA – TOO COOL TO BE CARELESS (Extended Mix)

Tuccillo – Sundown

Vampire Sex – Disco Party Baby

Eddy Romero & Juan Zolbaran – Theme 4 (Rhadow Remix)

Mihai Popoviciu – Only (Pornbugs Remix)

Catz ‘N Dogz – Would You Believe (Sebra Cruz Remix) [feat. Jono McCleery]

Wheats, Luna Ash – SOUL CONTROL! (Original Mix)

Ninetree – Set the Tone

Leon Vynehall – SHELLAC

Mihai Popoviciu – Jewel

George Smeddles – Music, Life

KARMA – Sprinter

AstroHertz – Back on You

A.D.O.R. – Young World (Smokey Bubblin’ B Remix)

Bop – All of My Hell

Kevin Yost, Peter Funk – Trust (Original Version)

Traumer – We Do

Lxury – Motion

