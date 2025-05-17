French Fries 10 (Live mix)

It’s been a while since the last French Fries mix — but we’re back in full swing. Expect groove, bass, and that deep house flavor you love.
Sending love to everyone tuning in — enjoy the ride! 🔥
Track-list:
Leon Vynehall – Be Brave, Clench Fists
Dwson – Topaz (feat. Roctonic SA)
Dwson & Aquatone – So Long
Dwson – Luna
Mykill – Paradise (Jerry Sinewave Dub Edit)
Mosley Jr – The Backyard
Andy Hart – Dreams on Kepler
Crew Deep – Location (T.Markakis Remix Extended)
Pornbugs – Right Here Inside (Steve Kelley Remix)
Mosley Jr – Lonestar Retreat
Yulia Niko – Satisfaction (Extended Mix)
Bonobo – Expander
Silat Beksi – Just a Minute
Toman – Downtown
PAWSA – TOO COOL TO BE CARELESS (Extended Mix)
Tuccillo – Sundown
Vampire Sex – Disco Party Baby
Eddy Romero & Juan Zolbaran – Theme 4 (Rhadow Remix)
Mihai Popoviciu – Only (Pornbugs Remix)
Catz ‘N Dogz – Would You Believe (Sebra Cruz Remix) [feat. Jono McCleery]
Wheats, Luna Ash – SOUL CONTROL! (Original Mix)
Ninetree – Set the Tone
Leon Vynehall – SHELLAC
Mihai Popoviciu – Jewel
George Smeddles – Music, Life
KARMA – Sprinter
AstroHertz – Back on You
A.D.O.R. – Young World (Smokey Bubblin’ B Remix)
Bop – All of My Hell
Kevin Yost, Peter Funk – Trust (Original Version)
Traumer – We Do
Lxury – Motion