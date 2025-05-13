EG.1026 Mitch Oliver

For more info visit: https://bit.ly/3YIY1Et

“Recording this guest Mix was a real pleasure. It gave me the chance to dive into a side of my music taste that I don’t always get to explore during my club sets. Most of the time, I’m playing peak-time slots—high energy, driving tracks that get the dancefloor going. But there’s another side of me that’s drawn to deeper, more subtle sounds—the kind of music that invites people to close their eyes and just get lost in the moment.

This mix gave me space to dig through tracks I love but don’t often get the chance to share, and to blend them with other styles I’m passionate about. I’ve always seen music as something that shouldn’t be boxed into genres—what matters to me is how it feels. So this mix is a bit of everything: introspective moments, darker shades, uplifting grooves, and some warm, sunset energy. I hope you enjoy the ride as much as I enjoyed putting it together.”

Follow https://ift.tt/jXADJIz

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...