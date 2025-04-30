HOVR – You Have a Nice Butt [Stil vor Talent]

Returning to Stil vor Talent with the easy-on-the-ear ‘Bootycall’, HOVR takes us on a pulsating ride and hi-NRG celebration of the butt in all its glory. “In a consensual environment, complimenting a derrière is a great way to show appreciation among friends and lovers alike” says HOVR, whose pair of comely floor-pumpers truly make for the perfect excuse to “enjoy, shake it, and celebrate the art of the bottom”, whether you’re busy dancing your way across the dance floor or needing the right tune to exercise while doing the dishes. The lead single, ‘Bootycall’ boasts a hi-impact, propulsive groove and straight out infectious jack, primed for extensive DJ use with its fiery combo of aggro, acid-drenched bassline and bossy vox punching in like an uppercut. More on the breaksy side of the spectrum, ‘You Have a Nice Butt’ is fun-loving house material by the book, designed and cut to slap a smile on your face with its fizzy sound design and debonair charm, all the while insidiously cranking up the heat to eleven.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...