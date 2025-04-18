Cuddle Cast # 28 – Francis FF & Ciao 3lla present: Cosy Maus Era

We all know this moment – you are lying in bed with a loved one and the world stands still.

You put on some music to set the scene for rising temperatures under the sheets…

The set you put on suddenly brings you out of rhythm, but getting up to skip the track is no longer an option.

We have been scouting for the perfect Sunday morning sets for quite a while already and while “Eigentlich heissen wir Klaus” & “Mattmosphere” have been steady suppliers of them for us, we also developed the idea of asking befriended artists to record one hour of music, to which they like to stay in bed with a loved one.

It’s an intimate ask, but most of them said yes.

For Cuddle Cast #28 we asked @ciaoella who played a banger set at our @cosy-festival last summer.

She agreed and proposed to do it together with her girlfriend in crime @francis_ff.

The result is our fourth couple cuddle cast and it is an absolute beauty, which will keep you below your covers and in the comfort of your bed.

So grab your special person, get cosy, press play and be ready to let the love birds fly

