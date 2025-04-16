Unfazed – A Gira (Dee Elji & Haska Remix)

Download for FREE:

Supported by: Maxi Meraki, TSHA, Tayllor, Simone Vitullo, HOAX, BUSH B4 ME, Boddhi Satva, Sammi Ferrer + many more.

unfazed’s “A GIRA” gets an Afro House treatment from Dee Elji and Haska. This remix showcases the duo’s ability to craft deep, captivating grooves and emotive melodics without losing sight of the dancefloor.

At the heart of the track is a warm bassline that drives things forward, while organic percussion elements and crisp hats create movement. The original’s vocals are thoughtfully incorporated, working in harmony with the chord progressions and detailed sound design.

From sunset sessions to peak-time moments, this remix delivers that perfect balance of groove and atmosphere.

