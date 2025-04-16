https://ift.tt/9OyWGIT

Get Physical Music proudly presents “Misunderstood (Niconé Remix),” a bold and electrifying rework of Nico Morano’s mesmerizing original.

Bringing his signature edge to the track, Niconé transforms “Misunderstood” into a high-energy club anthem, packed with heavy synth work, and an undeniable pulse. Where the original soared with melodic elegance, this remix dives deep into powerful, hypnotic grooves – tailor-made for peak-time dancefloor moments.

Known for his rebellious approach to electronic music, Niconé has been a force in the scene for years, blurring the lines between underground and iconic. His productions always ride the fine line between genius and madness, ensuring that no two tracks sound the same – but all hit with unmistakable energy.

Available worldwide on April 16, 2025, “Misunderstood (Niconé Remix)” is an essential addition to the Get Physical catalog – crafted for those who crave raw intensity and forward-thinking club sounds.

