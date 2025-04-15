Madmotormiquel B2B Kotoe – Mayan Warrior – Burning Man 2024

¨A last set in a first time Burn, closing a full circle in the Mayan and Maxa link up, playing between a Sandstorm and the ashes of the Temple, where not only me, but many of us left tears, hugs and memories on its walls to be taken by the fire.

Sharing this moment with @madmotormiquel, a musician and person that I am so lucky to call a friend, with whom I feel the trust to musically go anywhere, and some of our closest and dearest friends as a last dance was beyond special.

Mayan family, thank you for your trust in us to guide a musical journey in this delicate and emotional moment, and for the best closure we could wish for.¨

