⚡ White Clouds Podcast Series #064 Planty Snips ⚡

Berlin-based artist “Snips” is not only deeply ingrained in the electronic music scene, but also has a profound love for plants, which she tends to with passion and care.

Having been connected to electronic music her whole life, Snips explores a variety of genres, from Deep House to Progressive House, and captivates her audience with melodic tracks.

Now in her mid-thirties, Snips is dedicated to pursuing her passion for music wholeheartedly. She will be showcasing her DJ show on platforms like YouTube and SoundCloud, where she will present her unique musical vision.

