Avocado @ Sisyphos - Lenz Dance Baby - Dampfer - 23.03.25

Mein letzter Auftritt bevor Mini-Cado 2 auf die Welt kommt und welchen besseren Abschluss könnte es wohl geben als in meinem Lieblingsclub auf meinem Lieblings floor!

Danke Danke Danke

Love

Eure Avocado

