Do you remember that epic song from the 90s, „Wear Sunscreen“? Berlin’s indie dance peacock, DJ and producer HOVR surprises once again with an all-new version of this iconic piece. After a memorable premiere as an opener track on their Fusion Tanzwüste set, it’s finally here. With its warm chords and a fresh voice, this new take on Wear Sunscreen feels like an instant classic.

