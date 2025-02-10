Fat Tony & Fierce Child – Men Adore (Catz ‘n Dogz Tribal Dub)

https://ift.tt/YAZ9hQe

To celebrate the track’s 30th anniversary, Full Circle presents the first few tracks off a highly anticipated remix package for Fat Tony & Fierce Child’s ‘Men Adore’ .

The remix package drops with two massive reworks that’ll have old-school ravers and modern heads buzzing. Catz ‘n Dogz’s (Tribal Dub) channels the raw, party-starting energy of the golden era, layering infectious tribal rhythms with a fresh, driving groove that keeps the essence of the original alive.

On the flip, Fat Tony & KDA’s Now Mix taps into the late-night, strobe-lit magic of underground raves, bringing a darker, hypnotic vibe perfect for those 4 a.m. moments. These remixes strike the perfect balance between nostalgic rave culture and a sharp modern edge—ready to light up warehouses and festivals alike.

The first singles from Fat Tony & Fierce Child – Men Adore (The Mixes) drop on 07/02 on Full Circle…

