MNMT 456 : Efdemin

Efdemin is a DJ, producer, multidisciplinary artist and a certified legend of electronic music.

As a resident of Berghain his infamous sets attract a cult-like devotion and his releases on iconic labels like Dial, Curle and Ostgut Ton are equally as revered.

He’s remixed superstar artists like Depeche Mode, Tiga and Moby and has even been remixed by the enigmatic maestro Traumprinz.

If you know Efdemin, you already know this mix is killer, if somehow you don’t then you are in for a treat. Turn it up extra loud.

