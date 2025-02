The sixth release on the label is here, and it’s one that will capture hearts for a long time. Driven by a steady beat and rich percussion, the track builds toward a winsome female vocal, with the break leading into an epic drop that promises to create a unifying energy on the dancefloor. Marley Hughes has truly outdone himself with the dynamic record, ‘Love Is Honey.’

