EG.1011 Robag Wruhme

For more info visit: https://bit.ly/4gnAIGs
“Hello folks,
This is Robag.
*January*
The month in which many of my colleagues do *ayurveda*, don’t drink alcohol*, eat healthy, do *sports* like crazy and somehow try to let the *soul* dangle.
I can’t do that. too dangerous! *never change a running system*. i’m going through. i’ll hold the pole for everyone until you get back.
The only thing is different in January 2025:
*Once a year* a *rw* podcast comes, and it will be on *electronic groove.*
My booker from *triple one* thinks the mix is quite tight. i say:
*It’s even tighter*. no elevator has been up or down this fast. seriously!
Could be awesome.
See you soon!”
Follow https://ift.tt/q43lwxJ