EG.1011 Robag Wruhme

“Hello folks,

This is Robag.

*January*

The month in which many of my colleagues do *ayurveda*, don’t drink alcohol*, eat healthy, do *sports* like crazy and somehow try to let the *soul* dangle.

I can’t do that. too dangerous! *never change a running system*. i’m going through. i’ll hold the pole for everyone until you get back.

The only thing is different in January 2025:

*Once a year* a *rw* podcast comes, and it will be on *electronic groove.*

My booker from *triple one* thinks the mix is quite tight. i say:

*It’s even tighter*. no elevator has been up or down this fast. seriously!

Could be awesome.

See you soon!”

