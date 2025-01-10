DJ Tennis- Mayan Warrior - Burning Man 2024

DJ Tennis- Mayan Warrior – Burning Man 2024

No Comments

¨This set holds a special place in my heart from start to finish. Performing on the Mayan Warrior is always a profound experience for me, not only because of the incredible connection I share with the team but also because of my deep bond with Mexico, a country I now consider my second home. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did playing it.¨

