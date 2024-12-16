EG.1004 Markus Mehta

For more info visit: https://bit.ly/4gc4y0A

“I put this mix together in my studio, inspired by the energy and direction house music is taking right now — fresh, vibrant, and uplifting. While recording, I couldn’t help but feel a connection to the vibe of New York’s house scene from back in the day. I’ve included my new track, Sunshine Everyday, along with others that bring good energy and positive vibes. If you need a boost to get through the day, this mix should do the trick”

