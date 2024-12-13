“I almost don’t want this to drop, it’s one of my favorite secret weapons!” – Justin Martin

What To Do is thrilled to welcome storied SoCal vibe captains Britton & Tchilt to the family with their bright & exuberant “Elevata”. On “Elevata”, we witness Britton & Tchilt leveling up – their steady bass line gets massaged with epic & colorful synth swells. Their warm, bouncy groove gets laced with smooth & enticing vocals which round out this dancefloor tapestry perfectly.

Having been road tested by WTD label maestro Justin Martin himself for the past year, we knew it was time to unleash this heater.

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...