Buy: https://ffm.to/ff057

Tigerskin & Haushausen – The Shrine

The Shrine is a dance floor hymn in major, a vocal-wet deep dream sequence, a pool of quotes from the space age or just the Christmas pick by Tigerskin teaming up with Haushausen on Keyboard duties. Play only if you‘re strong enough. Hope you dig.

Mixed by Stefan Janson.

Mastered by Alex Krüger

