Presia – Cut (Last Men On Earth Remix)

Release Date – 29.11.2024

Stream / Buy – https://ift.tt/i4Pke9O

It is a pleasure for When We Dip XYZ to welcome two artistic projects to the family with this ‘Swim In Memories’ remix pack. Luca Saporito and Last Men On Earth may be a generation apart, yet offer similarly refined takes on ‘Swim In Memories’ for the former and ‘Cut’ for the Argentinian duo.

For their interpretation, Last Men On Earth fiddle with the vocal textures and analog tones of the original as well as incorporating live drums on top of the industrial ambience and spoken word speech.

Connect with When We Dip Records – https://ift.tt/5Hi23ba

Stream releases in full via Spotify – https://spti.fi/WdLXh1U

Connect with Last Men On Earth

Soundcloud – https://ift.tt/Y0cOEJM

Instagram – https://ift.tt/Lqm58h0

Connect with Presia

Soundcloud – https://ift.tt/c4T2Z3Q

Instagram – https://ift.tt/JTidL32

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...