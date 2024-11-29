Presia – Cut (Last Men On Earth Remix)
Release Date – 29.11.2024
Stream / Buy – https://ift.tt/i4Pke9O
It is a pleasure for When We Dip XYZ to welcome two artistic projects to the family with this ‘Swim In Memories’ remix pack. Luca Saporito and Last Men On Earth may be a generation apart, yet offer similarly refined takes on ‘Swim In Memories’ for the former and ‘Cut’ for the Argentinian duo.
For their interpretation, Last Men On Earth fiddle with the vocal textures and analog tones of the original as well as incorporating live drums on top of the industrial ambience and spoken word speech.
